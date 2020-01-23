Montecito Bank & Trust Purchases 332 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,549 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Comcast were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Thematic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 682,927 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,711,000 after acquiring an additional 18,229 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,072 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 25,291 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 96,671 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $47.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $215.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.61. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.67 and a 12-month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $254,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

