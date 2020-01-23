Montecito Bank & Trust Has $581,000 Stock Position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Allergan were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGN. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allergan during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Allergan by 172.4% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allergan by 129.3% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Allergan during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Allergan by 81.4% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AGN opened at $191.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.00. Allergan plc has a 52-week low of $114.27 and a 52-week high of $194.61. The firm has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.43 and its 200 day moving average is $174.22.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 58.50%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 16.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGN. UBS Group lowered Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.63.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

