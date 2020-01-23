Montecito Bank & Trust Has $347,000 Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RWR. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $104.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.68. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $90.57 and a 1 year high of $106.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $1.1451 per share. This is an increase from SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

