Montecito Bank & Trust Acquires 245 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALK. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 668.6% during the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 23,674 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11,705.0% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after buying an additional 141,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alaska Air Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.21.

Shares of ALK opened at $65.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.39 and a 1 year high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, insider Chalmers David 241,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. Also, VP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $101,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,268 shares in the company, valued at $721,635.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,780 shares of company stock worth $478,761 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

