Montecito Bank & Trust Acquires 153 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 72.4% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in Alphabet by 256.3% during the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 57 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 33.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,454.26.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,484.17 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,500.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,380.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,261.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1,022.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). The business had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $13.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

