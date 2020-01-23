Moneynet (MNC) Trading Up 16.1% This Week

Moneynet (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Moneynet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, CoinZest and Allbit. Over the last week, Moneynet has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar. Moneynet has a total market capitalization of $127,087.00 and $19.00 worth of Moneynet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Moneynet alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00665429 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010476 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007860 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00032935 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Moneynet Profile

MNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 3rd, 2013. Moneynet’s total supply is 27,967,628,448 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,821,163,962 tokens. Moneynet’s official website is moneynet.io . Moneynet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Moneynet’s official message board is medium.com/@moneynet . The Reddit community for Moneynet is /r/mncio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Moneynet

Moneynet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, CoinZest and Allbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moneynet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moneynet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moneynet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moneynet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moneynet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.