Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) Holdings Lessened by Genesis Investment Management LLP

Genesis Investment Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,970,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,505,500 shares during the period. Momo makes up about 3.4% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 1.91% of Momo worth $132,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Momo in the third quarter worth $26,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Momo in the third quarter worth $59,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Momo in the third quarter worth $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Momo by 92.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Momo by 5.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Momo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.05. 3,842,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,780,953. Momo Inc has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 2.18.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Momo had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $622.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.62 million. As a group, analysts expect that Momo Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Momo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Momo from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Momo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.