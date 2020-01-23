Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Molecular Templates Inc. is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation immunotoxins called Engineered Toxin Bodies for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. Molecular Templates Inc., formerly known as Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc., is headquartered in Austin, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Molecular Templates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MTEM traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,661. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.61. Molecular Templates has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $510.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.19). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 289.90% and a negative return on equity of 44.86%. The company had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molecular Templates will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molecular Templates news, Director Scott D. Morenstein bought 468,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii bought 937,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,496,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 42.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Molecular Templates by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,023,000 after buying an additional 365,350 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the second quarter worth approximately $1,682,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 69,704 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 453.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 66,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 557.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 66,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

