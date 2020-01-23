Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 264 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,518 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 50.5% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 137.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 17.2% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $197,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,001,748.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total value of $240,784.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 296,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,681,265.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 336,707 shares of company stock worth $23,656,539. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Cadence Design Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

CDNS opened at $74.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $77.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $579.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.33 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 18.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

