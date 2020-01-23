Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 100 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 775 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 181,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 270.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 152,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,734,000 after purchasing an additional 110,983 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 6,666.0% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 140,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,551,000 after purchasing an additional 138,120 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth approximately $38,424,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,442.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,044,000 after purchasing an additional 114,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $410.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 64.82 and a beta of 1.17. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $211.75 and a 52 week high of $413.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $380.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.06 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 66.75% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FICO. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.40.

In related news, EVP Wayne Elliot Huyard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.48, for a total transaction of $1,477,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total value of $1,995,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,619,018.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,272,350 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.