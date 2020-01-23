Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 442 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in State Street were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 13,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 632,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,962,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,171 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 261,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,456,000 after acquiring an additional 133,872 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on State Street from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on State Street from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of State Street in a report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on State Street from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.53.

In other news, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $187,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,222.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $354,957.62. Insiders have sold a total of 118,984 shares of company stock valued at $7,709,865 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $80.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.20. State Street Corp has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.