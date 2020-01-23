Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Minerals Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 4.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Minerals Technologies to earn $4.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

MTX stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.88. The company had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.82 and a 200 day moving average of $53.09. Minerals Technologies has a 12 month low of $45.26 and a 12 month high of $63.75.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $449.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.43 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $403,686.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,092.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dj Monagle III sold 14,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $778,115.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,554.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.