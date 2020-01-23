MineBee Price Reaches $0.0299 on Exchanges (MB)

MineBee (CURRENCY:MB) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 23rd. MineBee has a total market cap of $54.66 million and $1.09 million worth of MineBee was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MineBee has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One MineBee token can currently be purchased for about $0.0299 or 0.00000357 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange and Hanbitco.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MineBee alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $284.19 or 0.03393549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00203431 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00029731 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00126318 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MineBee

Buying and Selling MineBee

MineBee can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MineBee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MineBee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MineBee using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MineBee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MineBee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.