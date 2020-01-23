Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $56.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.72% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mimecast Limited offers cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company offers email management services that protect the organization against spam, viruses, malware, emerging threats, and other challenges. Mimecast Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.93.

MIME stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $49.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,460. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.11. Mimecast has a 1 year low of $33.28 and a 1 year high of $54.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -496.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $103.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Mimecast’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $1,503,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,696,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,888,728.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total transaction of $667,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,232,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,550 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 112,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 30,471 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,971,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Mimecast by 2,270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,551,000 after acquiring an additional 551,849 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mimecast by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 261,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after acquiring an additional 76,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

