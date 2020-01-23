Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Director Neil Murray Sells 35,000 Shares

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $1,745,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,626,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,105,516.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Neil Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mimecast alerts:

On Thursday, December 19th, Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $1,508,150.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $1,503,600.00.

MIME stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $49.86. The company had a trading volume of 631,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,719. Mimecast Ltd has a 1 year low of $33.28 and a 1 year high of $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.47 and its 200 day moving average is $43.11. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -498.55, a PEG ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $103.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Mimecast’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 2,270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,551,000 after purchasing an additional 551,849 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 235.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,563,000 after purchasing an additional 233,741 shares during the period. Selz Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 3rd quarter worth $6,170,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 3rd quarter worth $3,971,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 261,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 76,560 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a report on Monday, January 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine raised Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.93.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.