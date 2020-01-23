Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $73.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $56.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.37% from the stock’s current price.

MU has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.97.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $59.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.77. Micron Technology has a one year low of $32.14 and a one year high of $60.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $200,779.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,789,949.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,395 shares in the company, valued at $17,170,473.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,786 shares of company stock valued at $2,649,197. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown University purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $487,000. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 34,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,207 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

