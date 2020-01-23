Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 4,586 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,586 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises 1.4% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $29,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 88,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,353,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 13,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,535,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1,047.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.21.

NYSE ITW traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $176.62. The company had a trading volume of 14,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,145. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.72 and a 52 week high of $182.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.21.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.38% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.32%.

In other news, EVP Andrew Mines sold 12,995 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total transaction of $2,179,391.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 24,202 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.40, for a total value of $4,051,414.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,926,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,669 shares of company stock valued at $41,624,681. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.