Meyer Handelman Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,045 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,729 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 8,573 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $662,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 60,371 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,244,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ABT traded down $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $90.74. 1,590,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,178,869. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $68.80 and a 12 month high of $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.74. The stock has a market cap of $158.68 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.79.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

