Meyer Handelman Co. Invests $1.19 Million in Relmada Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:RLMD)

Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:RLMD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.59. The company had a trading volume of 128,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,940. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.48 and a 200 day moving average of $18.02. Relmada Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $48.00.

Relmada Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.

