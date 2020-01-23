Meyer Handelman Co. Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its position in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 53.8% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $88,070.00. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WEC traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $98.36. 48,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,836. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.10. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12 month low of $69.76 and a 12 month high of $98.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.66%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.55.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

