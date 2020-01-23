Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) Receives €14.04 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €14.04 ($16.33).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €15.30 ($17.79) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.70 ($17.09) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.40 ($16.74) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Independent Research set a €15.20 ($17.67) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

ETR:B4B3 traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €12.80 ($14.88). 5,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620. Metro has a 12-month low of €11.75 ($13.66) and a 12-month high of €14.88 ($17.30). The business has a 50-day moving average of €13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of €13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.18, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.09 million and a PE ratio of -36.89.

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

