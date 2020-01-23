Methes Energies International (OTCMKTS:MEIL) Shares Down 52.1%

Shares of Methes Energies International Ltd (OTCMKTS:MEIL) dropped 52.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 1,300 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 26,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

About Methes Energies International (OTCMKTS:MEIL)

Methes Energies International Ltd., a renewable energy company, produces and sells biodiesel fuel and biodiesel processing equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers Denami biodiesel processors. The company also produces glycerin and offer services related to the production of biodiesel, as well as purchases and sells feedstock.

