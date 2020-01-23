Metal (MTL) Trading Down 3% Over Last 7 Days

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last week, Metal has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Metal has a market capitalization of $15.16 million and $2.64 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00002862 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $307.81 or 0.03550916 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00205404 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00018380 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030496 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00129454 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,083,821 tokens. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Livecoin, Cryptopia, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi, Tidex, OKEx, IDEX, Kyber Network and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

