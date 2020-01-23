MetaHash Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.94 Million (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 23rd. #MetaHash has a market cap of $4.89 million and $1.94 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and BitForex. During the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.39 or 0.03052649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011950 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00201138 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00029328 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00125379 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 1,792,860,229 coins and its circulating supply is 1,631,285,512 coins. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

#MetaHash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

