Merriman Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,372 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $5,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 278,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 13,715 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.40. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,688. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.82. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $34.92.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

