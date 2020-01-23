Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $23.33 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,468 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $23,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 80,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,474,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.8% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,316,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $166.77. The company had a trading volume of 557,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,429,432. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $143.46 and a 12-month high of $170.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.69.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

