Merriman Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 96,441 Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 96,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRMK. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of BRMK traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.63. 1,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,345. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.63. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

