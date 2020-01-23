Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Receives “Hold” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their hold rating on shares of Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Meritor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.55.

Shares of NYSE MTOR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.02. 1,219,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,721,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30. Meritor has a 52 week low of $15.96 and a 52 week high of $27.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.85.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Meritor had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Meritor will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritor news, SVP Chris Villavarayan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $352,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,849.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 10,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $259,800.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,728 shares of company stock worth $6,179,082 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTOR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,935,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 2,068.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,154,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,070 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,824,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 290,171 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 82,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICM Asset Management Inc. WA boosted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 304,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 82,200 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

