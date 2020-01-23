Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $38.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 26.69%.

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock opened at $34.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.86. Mercantile Bank has a one year low of $29.78 and a one year high of $37.32.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 42.02%.

In other Mercantile Bank news, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 2,500 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $87,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MBWM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.