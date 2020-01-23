Mercantile Bank Corp. (MBWM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Mercantile Bank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Mercantile Bank has a payout ratio of 43.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mercantile Bank to earn $2.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.0%.

Shares of MBWM stock opened at $34.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $571.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.86. Mercantile Bank has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $37.32.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $38.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercantile Bank will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MBWM. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

In other Mercantile Bank news, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $87,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

