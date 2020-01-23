MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) to report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.17). MEI Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.67). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 514.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.27%. The company had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Phd Gold bought 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,632 shares in the company, valued at $658,170.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 41,250 shares of company stock worth $75,075 in the last ninety days. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 511.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,650,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MEI Pharma by 13.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,849,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after buying an additional 344,986 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,565,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after buying an additional 440,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 717.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,457,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 1,279,524 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,083,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 169,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.22. 1,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,450. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $3.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.73.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

