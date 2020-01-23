Megacoin Reaches Market Cap of $66,099.00 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Megacoin has a market cap of $66,099.00 and $5.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.27 or 0.00665244 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010447 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007961 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00032897 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,430,781 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.