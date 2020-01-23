Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MDT. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.59.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,125,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,253,756. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.77. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $82.77 and a 1-year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,764,312.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total transaction of $5,703,199.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,433 shares of company stock worth $11,704,539 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,499,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,412,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,830 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,655,784 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $940,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,545 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $129,292,000 after acquiring an additional 725,146 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,149,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $130,441,000 after acquiring an additional 612,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,125,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $556,683,000 after acquiring an additional 545,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

