Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $218.00 target price on the fast-food giant’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MCD. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Longbow Research raised Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.73.

Mcdonald’s stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $213.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,298,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,895. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.90 and its 200 day moving average is $206.44. The company has a market cap of $159.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s has a 52-week low of $173.41 and a 52-week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $193.83 per share, with a total value of $484,575.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,235. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski acquired 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $193.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,550,339,000 after acquiring an additional 545,903 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,374,885 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $939,332,000 after buying an additional 397,624 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,239,451 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $695,543,000 after buying an additional 27,441 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,762,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $593,146,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609,815 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $543,164,000 after buying an additional 334,179 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

