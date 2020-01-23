McAdam LLC Sells 121 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

McAdam LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 151.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $191.62. The company had a trading volume of 11,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,257. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.27 and its 200-day moving average is $172.06. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $140.05 and a 52 week high of $193.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.5077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

