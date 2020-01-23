McAdam LLC Acquires 6,665 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 86.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. McAdam LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter valued at about $16,057,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 48.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,473,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,260,000. Vista Investment Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 34.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA QUS traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,107. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.91 and its 200-day moving average is $90.31. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $76.11 and a 52 week high of $97.88.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.9993 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

