M&C Saatchi’s (SAA) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SAA stock opened at GBX 117.75 ($1.55) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.64 million and a PE ratio of 7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.95, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. M&C Saatchi has a fifty-two week low of GBX 69.40 ($0.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 405 ($5.33). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 114.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 198.19.

Get M&C Saatchi alerts:

In other news, insider Jeremy T. Sinclair acquired 415,323 shares of M&C Saatchi stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £332,258.40 ($437,067.09).

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production, management studio, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for M&C Saatchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&C Saatchi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.