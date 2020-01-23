Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Position Trimmed by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 29,736.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after buying an additional 5,965,732 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 957.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 521,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,230,000 after buying an additional 581,955 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,846,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,030,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,539,000 after buying an additional 465,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 232.7% in the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 519,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,014,000 after buying an additional 363,205 shares in the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MA stock opened at $324.31 on Thursday. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $196.60 and a 12 month high of $326.79. The firm has a market cap of $324.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $302.39 and a 200-day moving average of $282.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $317.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.29.

In related news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,366,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,519,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $2,036,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,902,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,213,567,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,295 shares of company stock valued at $68,629,486 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

