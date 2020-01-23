Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.56

Martinrea International Inc (TSE:MRE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.56 and traded as high as $14.13. Martinrea International shares last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 172,041 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRE. TD Securities cut Martinrea International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Martinrea International in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.56.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$974.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$862.20 million. Research analysts predict that Martinrea International Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martinrea International Company Profile (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

