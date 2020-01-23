Marston’s (LON:MARS) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MARS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marston’s to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marston’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 118.56 ($1.56).

Get Marston's alerts:

Shares of MARS stock opened at GBX 117.80 ($1.55) on Monday. Marston’s has a 12-month low of GBX 92.55 ($1.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 133.80 ($1.76). The firm has a market capitalization of $778.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 126.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 121.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This is a boost from Marston’s’s previous dividend of $2.70. This represents a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Marston’s’s payout ratio is currently -2.50%.

About Marston’s

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.