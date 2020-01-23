Marathon Asset Management LLP Raises Stock Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 299,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,370 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $21,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 142.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 112.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PriceSmart news, COO William J. Naylon sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $512,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,837.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $648,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,087 shares of company stock valued at $5,466,313. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $63.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.94. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.45.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $811.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PSMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.85.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

