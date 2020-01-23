Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK)’s stock price traded down 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.59, 15,060,494 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 49% from the average session volume of 10,076,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mallinckrodt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.64.

The company has a market capitalization of $437.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.13, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.01.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $743.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.56 million. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 111.44% and a positive return on equity of 24.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNK. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Mallinckrodt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

