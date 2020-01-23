Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.22. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ FY2020 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $656.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.05 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 36.75%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MMP. Wolfe Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

MMP opened at $64.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.05. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $67.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 32,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 22,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

