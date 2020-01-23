Mag High CONVTN TRST Ordinary Units FP (ASX:MHH) Trading Up 0.6%

Mag High CONVTN TRST Ordinary Units FP (ASX:MHH)’s stock price was up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$1.71 ($1.21) and last traded at A$1.68 ($1.19), approximately 640,286 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.67 ($1.18).

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%.

