Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MSG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.00.

MSG traded down $4.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $296.10. The stock had a trading volume of 108,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,883. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -192.27 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Madison Square Garden has a one year low of $247.57 and a one year high of $315.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $293.00 and a 200-day moving average of $278.01.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.29) by ($1.07). Madison Square Garden had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $214.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.36) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 8.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,044,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,473,000 after purchasing an additional 80,714 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,602,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden during the second quarter worth about $742,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 8.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

