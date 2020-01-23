Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 13.79% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Mark-Cali have underperformed the industry it belongs to over the past year. Further, the trend in estimate revisions for the current-year funds from operations (FFO) per share does not indicate a favorable outlook for the company. In December, as part of its decision to offload the entire sub-urban office portfolio, Mack-Cali announced that it will sell Parsippany and Giralda office properties for $288.5 million. It plans to complete the sale of the entire suburban office portfolio in 2020. Although, Mark-Cali is transforming itself by focusing on waterfront and transit-based office holdings and luxury multifamily portfolio, such plans involve significant upfront costs and will likely restrain its profit margin in the short run, while high disposal activity is likely to have a dilutive impact on its earnings in the near term.”

CLI has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank raised Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Mack Cali Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mack Cali Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.14.

NYSE CLI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.20. 4,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,572. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.06. Mack Cali Realty has a 1 year low of $19.77 and a 1 year high of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.04). Mack Cali Realty had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $131.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mack Cali Realty will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 8.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 331,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,716,000 after purchasing an additional 26,976 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Mack Cali Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Mack Cali Realty by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 9,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mack Cali Realty by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 124,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 26,878 shares in the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

