LUXCoin (LUX) Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, LUXCoin has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. LUXCoin has a total market cap of $807,025.00 and approximately $12,251.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUXCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001392 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 51.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About LUXCoin

LUXCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 8,782,823 coins and its circulating supply is 6,782,823 coins. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

LUXCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

