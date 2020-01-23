Lupaka Gold (CVE:LPK) Stock Price Down 50%

Lupaka Gold Corp (CVE:LPK) shares were down 50% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, approximately 17,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 150,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 million and a PE ratio of -0.09.

About Lupaka Gold (CVE:LPK)

Lupaka Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Peru. It holds interests in the Invicta gold project located in the Lima Region of central Peru. The company was formerly known as Kcrok Enterprises Ltd. and changed its name to Lupaka Gold Corp.

