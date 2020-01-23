Lucia Wealth Services LLC Sells 44,973 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,973 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lucia Wealth Services LLC owned 0.72% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $6,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 395,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,563,000 after buying an additional 131,869 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,393. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 12-month low of $29.08 and a 12-month high of $35.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.76.

