Lucia Wealth Services LLC Raises Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,924 shares during the quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,957,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,893 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3,507.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,338,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,105 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,482,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,995,000 after purchasing an additional 62,435 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,846,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $832,793,000 after purchasing an additional 494,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,742,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,866,000 after purchasing an additional 451,066 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $59.64. 7,092,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,149,194. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.90 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.65 and a 200 day moving average of $57.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,643,610.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.94.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

